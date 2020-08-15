Double-decker tour bus begins test run between Islamabad and Rawalpindi

A double-decker tour bus began a test drive between Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of its official launch later this month.

Each bus can carry 40 passengers and its fare is Rs400. Children under five and people with disabilities will ride for free

The guides on board will tell people about the history of the places they visit.

The bus will visit Faysal Mosque, the Islamabad Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Saidpur Village, Parliament House, the Supreme Court, Lok Virsa and the National Museum.

It will also take passengers to Chand Tara Chowk, Pak-China Centre, Serena Hotel and Centaurus Mall.

The move comes after tourism in the country resumed after a five-month gap.