Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Double-decker tour bus begins test run between Islamabad and Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Double-decker tour bus begins test run between Islamabad and Rawalpindi

A double-decker tour bus began a test drive between Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of its official launch later this month.

Each bus can carry 40 passengers and its fare is Rs400. Children under five and people with disabilities will ride for free

The guides on board will tell people about the history of the places they visit.

The bus will visit Faysal Mosque, the Islamabad Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Saidpur Village, Parliament House, the Supreme Court, Lok Virsa and the National Museum.

It will also take passengers to Chand Tara Chowk, Pak-China Centre, Serena Hotel and Centaurus Mall.

The move comes after tourism in the country resumed after a five-month gap.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.