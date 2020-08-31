Do not reinvent the wheel: PTI MNA on Karachi situation

PTI MNA Najeeb Haroon has said that a long-term engineering solution must be found to resolve sewerage and drainage problems in Karachi. We do not have to reinvent the wheel, he believes.

Many areas in Karachi are still submerged after torrential rains battered the city last week. Rainwater inundated homes in Naya Nazimabad, Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Surjani Town, Korangi and other areas.

There has been no electricity in these areas and residents have been forced to move elsewhere, but the crisis seems far from over.

Residents of Karachi’s DHA gathered inside the Cantonment Board Clifton office Monday. They protested the lack of services, master-planning, storm water drains that function and the authority’s response to the crisis that destroyed their properties.

This crisis has created a “trust deficit” between the government and people, according to Haroon. He was speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

The PTI lawmaker said the prime minister “should have been here yesterday”. Everyone needs to take responsibility and an “engineering emergency” must be imposed in the city, he added.

But Sindh Governor Imran Ismail says that PM Imran Khan is closely monitoring the Karachi situation. The federal government has devised the Karachi Transformation Plan which will soon be discussed with all stake-holders.

Governor Ismail told the anchorperson that it would deal with three major issues: solid waste management, drainage infrastructure and the sewerage system. “God willing, it will transform Karachi into a new city.”

Regarding the situation in DHA, Ismail said Defence and Clifton areas had not been affected by rains in the past. Rainwater running into drains was pushed back this time because of high tide, according to the Sindh governor. Army, Rangers, NDMA and Sindh government’s teams are working day and night to drain water from DHA.

Lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir disagreed with Governor Ismail, saying that previously rainwater used to accumulate in DHA’s Phase 5 and inundated homes in that area.

“Why didn’t he speak of CBC’s accountability, its audit, reopening of DHA’s balance sheets,” Nasir asked. They took taxes worth billions in the name of conservation, sewerage, property, development but do not even have suction pumps, he lamented.

Nasir believes that one should not blame disasters like this on natural calamities, when they do not have adequate infrastructure and resources.