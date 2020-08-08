Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

DMC officers suspended for 'granting permission' to install Karachi billboard

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
DMC officers suspended for ‘granting permission’ to install Karachi billboard

SAMAA TV

Two officers of the South DMC’s advertisment department have been suspended for illegally issuing permits for a billboard which fell on August 6, which injured two motorcyclists near Metropole Hotel in Karachi.

The Sindh local government issued a notification for it on Saturday. They were suspended by LG Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh.

Advertisement Director Wazir Ali Behlum of grade BS-18 and Local Taxes Assistant Director Muhammad Siddique Swati of grade BS-16 were suspended for granting permission to install a billboard at the Metropole Hotel despite the ban imposed by the Supreme Court.

An FIR has been registered and a charge-sheet will be issued to the department concerned.

A video of the billboard fall went viral on social media on August 7. It fell because of the rain and injured two motorcyclists.

Swati told SAMAA Digital they had been made scapegoats in the case. He said senior officers like the South DMC chairman and director advertisement were the ones who grant permission for the installation of advertisement billboards on buildings.

“We just execute and implement the orders passed by our seniors,” Swati said. 

Karachi
 
