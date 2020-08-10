Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Dadu residents seek refuge in trees as rain floods villages

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 12 villages submerged

Five men were rescued on Sunday after they had taken refuge in a tree for two days to protect themselves from the floods that wrecked havoc in Dadu over the weekend.

The monsoon rain became a menace for people living in villages of the district. More than 12 villages were submerged after more than nine drains and the Gaj Dam flooded due to the downpour.

With water reaching their chests, residents struggled to protect themselves while their possessions, cattle and even houses were swept away in the water.

Following the devastation, the Pakistan Army started a relief operation in the district. According to the ISPR, the residents have been rescued and transferred to safer areas.

"Army troops, including army engineers, along with, motorboats and army medical teams have reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts," the military's media wing said.

A medical camp has also been set up to provide first-aid and meals to the residents.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also reached the area via a helicopter. He said that he will be inquiring about the delay in rescue operations in the area.

"There was either carelessness on the part of the administration or the Met department did not warn about the floods earlier," he suspected. "I will look into the matter and find out who's at fault."

Videos and pictures of the district went viral of social media and a number of people criticised the government for not taking action to prevent the floods prior.

