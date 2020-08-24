Karachi man arrested for blackmailing, harassing women

The FIA arrested on Monday a suspect from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on charges of blackmailing and harassing women online.

The agency also recovered ‘objectionable’ videos from his laptop and mobile phone. A case has been registered against him under sections of the cybercrime law.

The suspect, identified as Jawad, has been accused of shooting illicit videos of women and then blackmailing them. He used to demand money in return for not posting them on social media.

The FIA launched an investigation against the suspect on the complaint of a woman.