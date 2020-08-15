The CPEC Authority is now accepting interns

You can apply for a three-month internship at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, announced CPEC Chairman Lieutenant-General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

We are taking applications from Pakistani nationals, he said on Saturday.

The maximum age for applicants is 30 and they must have a Bachelor’s degree.

There is no minimum work experience required but applicants are required to have some experience/background in digital media and research.

In the first stage, 100 applicants will be accepted. Scholarships will also be given to selected persons, said Bajwa.