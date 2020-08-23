COVID-19: District administration seals hotels in Naran, Kaghan, Shogran

The district administration in Mansehra has sealed at least 48 hotels in Shogran, Naran and Kaghan after several staff members of different hotels were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the district’s additional deputy commissioner said Sunday.

Maqbool Hussain, Mansehra’s additional deputy commissioner, told Dawn that the health department had reported at least 47 new cases of coronavirus at private hotels. The decision to seal hotels was aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Kamran Bangash, the spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said in a statement that no decision has been taken to impose any kind of ban in tourist hotspots in the province.

He added that the Kaghan Development Authority and district administration had tested several staffers at various hotels as a precautionary measure and some of them tested positive.

The government’s spokesperson said smart lockdown has been imposed in Naran Kaghan and Shogran in areas when the hotels are located.