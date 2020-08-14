Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fifth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, second after Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Fifth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, second after Eid

Photo: Online

A case of Congo fever was reported at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Friday.

The news was confirmed by JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali.

The patient is a 22-year-old man who had travelled from Quetta. He was admitted to JPMC two days ago after exposure to cattle.

This is the fifth case at JPMC and the second one after Eidul Azha. The first case was reported in March.

Last year the Congo fever death toll in Sindh was 19. A surge in cases had been recorded after Eidul Azha, mostly in farmers and butchers.

Congo fever is caused by the bite of a tick carrying the Congo virus. It is usually transferred to humans from livestock animals through the tick or by coming in contact with the blood, fluids or meat of an infected animal. It can also be transmitted between humans by close contact or through body fluids and blood.

Congo fever symptoms include high-grade fever, muscle ache, vomiting or diarrhoea with blood, bleeding from the gums or mouth, dizziness, nausea, abdominal pain and sore throat.

There’s no treatment or vaccine for the disease. Patients are usually given supportive treatment such as fluid therapy, oxygen, antibiotics to prevent bacterial infection and sometimes antivirals.

Congo fever prevention

  • If you’re going to the cattle market or working with livestock wear protective clothing and apply insect repellant
  • Spray slaughter animals or livestock with insecticides
  • Wear gloves before touching the animal or its blood
  • Wear gloves while washing meat
  • Check your skin and clothing regularly for ticks

FaceBook WhatsApp
congo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.