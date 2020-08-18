Headlines 9am: COAS in Saudi Arabia, Sukkur fire doused

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Saudi officials in Riyadh on Monday. He was received by Saudi Chief of General Staff Major General Fayyad bin Hammad Al-Ruwaili. In a Twitter post, Saudi Vice Minster for Defence Khalid bin Salman called Pakistan’s army chief his brother.

On Monday, Pakistan reported another 617 coronavirus cases while 15 patients died. More than 270,000 Pakistanis have defeated the virus so far.

Two people were killed in Karachi’s Korangi after a car crashed into a bike.

Thieves stole Rs65,000 in cash and cell phones from a bakery in Pindi Bhattian.

Over 60 shops were gutted in a blaze in Sukkur. The fire was doused after five hours. Shop owners say they have lost millions of rupees and demand compensation.

Ten women and children from Karachi’s Mehmoodabad drowned after a wooden boat overturned in the Keenjhar Lake Monday afternoon. According to rescue officials, there were a total of 14 people aboard when the boat overturned. Four people, the boat driver and three women, have been rescued but are in critical condition.

Pakistan State Oil has imported its first batch of Euro-V standard fuel. Energy Minister Omar Ayub will take part in the fuel’s launching ceremony. The government says it will help protect the environment from climate change and global warming.

Some cities of Sindh and Punjab witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. It only rained for half an hour in Umerkot but most of its streets are inundated.