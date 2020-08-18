Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Headlines 9am: COAS in Saudi Arabia, Sukkur fire doused

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Saudi officials in Riyadh on Monday. He was received by Saudi Chief of General Staff Major General Fayyad bin Hammad Al-Ruwaili. In a Twitter post, Saudi Vice Minster for Defence Khalid bin Salman called Pakistan’s army chief his brother.
  • On Monday, Pakistan reported another 617 coronavirus cases while 15 patients died. More than 270,000 Pakistanis have defeated the virus so far.
  • Two people were killed in Karachi’s Korangi after a car crashed into a bike.
  • Thieves stole Rs65,000 in cash and cell phones from a bakery in Pindi Bhattian.
  • Over 60 shops were gutted in a blaze in Sukkur. The fire was doused after five hours. Shop owners say they have lost millions of rupees and demand compensation.
  • Ten women and children from Karachi’s Mehmoodabad drowned after a wooden boat overturned in the Keenjhar Lake Monday afternoon. According to rescue officials, there were a total of 14 people aboard when the boat overturned. Four people, the boat driver and three women, have been rescued but are in critical condition.
  • Pakistan State Oil has imported its first batch of Euro-V standard fuel. Energy Minister Omar Ayub will take part in the fuel’s launching ceremony. The government says it will help protect the environment from climate change and global warming.
  • Some cities of Sindh and Punjab witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. It only rained for half an hour in Umerkot but most of its streets are inundated.

