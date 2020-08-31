Today’s outlook: Clifton, Defence residents protest, Karachi declared calamity-hit

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Monday):
Three soldiers were martyred and four injured during an attack by terrorists in North Waziristan. An operation by the army is under way.
The second review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) will be held in Kabul today, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan delegation.
The Karachi local government led by Mayor Wasim Akhtar has completed its four-year tenure. In a meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee to come up with recommendations for a new local government structure.
The Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau against the sentence of the convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference on September 1.
Three more Kashmiris were killed by Indian forces in Indian-Administered Kashmir on Sunday. The total death toll in the disputed area has reached 10. According to reports, pellet guns were fired and tear gas was used.