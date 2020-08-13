Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

2 dead, 15 injured in Chitral hotel balcony collapse

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
They were all on a third floor balcony when it collapsed

Two people were killed and 15 injured after a hotel balcony in Chitral collapsed on Thursday morning.

Seventeen people, including children, were standing on the third floor balcony when it collapsed. The hotel management is pinning the blame on too many people standing on the balcony.

Two of the injured persons died at the DHQ Hospital. They were a married couple.

Of the remaining 15 injured, two are in critical condition.

According to the police, a group of 21 people (four families) was staying at the hotel. They had come from Punjab’s Kasur and had booked four rooms at the hotel.

