Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Charsadda: Police foil ‘suicide bomb attack’, three terrorists arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Charsadda: Police foil ‘suicide bomb attack’, three terrorists arrested

Photo: File

The Charsadda police prevented an alleged suicide bomb attack on the district’s Shabqadar police station Thursday morning, according to security officials.

“Three terrorists have been arrested and explosives have been seized from their possession,” a police officer said, adding that the suspects are members of a terrorist organisation.

“The men had prepared a suicide bomber for the attack,” he revealed. They confessed to their crime in police custody.

“They said that they were involved in extortion and targeted killings and had murdered a man in 2014 as well,” he added.

The suspects have been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department for further investigations.

