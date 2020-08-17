Charsadda private schools reopen despite government orders

Private schools in Charsadda have reopened despite government orders to reopen educational institutions across the country from September 15.

Over 525 private schools in the district resumed operations from Saturday.

According to the Private Schools Association Charsadda, the decision was taken because of the educational losses students were facing. Another reason was the financial losses faced by the schools resulting in delayed payments to teachers.

The association assured that all of the schools were following the precautionary measures given by the government against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is wearing masks. The staff and students keep sanitising themselves and social distancing is practiced strictly,” it said.

The district administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been cracking down on schools reopening without permission. It also issued notices to the schools stating that if they remain opened, action will be taken against the principals and owners.

On Saturday, 25 schools in Swat were sealed for reopening without the approval of the government, Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Salman confirmed.

The schools reopened over the announcement of the All Pakistan Private School Association. On July 20, the association announced that it would reopen private schools across the country from August 15.

Syed Tariq Shah, the chairperson of the private schools association, said that the government has been unfair towards the schools. He said that the association will stage protests if the schools aren’t unsealed and allowed to reopen soon.

Private schools in Punjab, on the other hand, have said that they will not reopen schools before September 15 after the health secretary issued an alert of a second spike of the virus to the administrations of all districts across Punjab.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, while chairing an inter-provincial meeting, said that Pakistan will reopen all educational institutes from September 15.

The meeting was attended by all provincial education ministers via video link. It examined the success of online education during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s request to reopen schools, colleges and universities in the province was rejected by Mahmood after which a consensus was reached on the opening date of September 15.