Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Charsadda private schools reopen despite government orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Charsadda private schools reopen despite government orders

Photo: SAMAA File

Private schools in Charsadda have reopened despite government orders to reopen educational institutions across the country from September 15.

Over 525 private schools in the district resumed operations from Saturday.

According to the Private Schools Association Charsadda, the decision was taken because of the educational losses students were facing. Another reason was the financial losses faced by the schools resulting in delayed payments to teachers.

The association assured that all of the schools were following the precautionary measures given by the government against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is wearing masks. The staff and students keep sanitising themselves and social distancing is practiced strictly,” it said.

The district administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been cracking down on schools reopening without permission. It also issued notices to the schools stating that if they remain opened, action will be taken against the principals and owners.

On Saturday, 25 schools in Swat were sealed for reopening without the approval of the government, Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Salman confirmed.

The schools reopened over the announcement of the All Pakistan Private School Association. On July 20, the association announced that it would reopen private schools across the country from August 15.

Syed Tariq Shah, the chairperson of the private schools association, said that the government has been unfair towards the schools. He said that the association will stage protests if the schools aren’t unsealed and allowed to reopen soon.

Private schools in Punjab, on the other hand, have said that they will not reopen schools before September 15 after the health secretary issued an alert of a second spike of the virus to the administrations of all districts across Punjab.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, while chairing an inter-provincial meeting, said that Pakistan will reopen all educational institutes from September 15.

The meeting was attended by all provincial education ministers via video link. It examined the success of online education during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s request to reopen schools, colleges and universities in the province was rejected by Mahmood after which a consensus was reached on the opening date of September 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
charsadda private schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.