ANF vehicle targeted on Mall Road, police say

An explosion was reported on Chaman's Mall Road on Monday morning. Four people have been killed and 10 injured.

The victims have been taken to Civil Hospital, Chaman where an emergency has been imposed.

The police said a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated near an ANF vehicle.

The area has been cordoned off.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.