Karachi’s Capri Cinema starts screening movies after five months

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Capri Cinema. Photo: @BanoBee/Twitter

Capri Cinema on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road has started screening movies with coronavirus SOPs after five months.

On August 10, the provincial government reopened public parks, gyms, sports clubs, public transport, tourism spots, restaurants and movie theatres provided they follow COVID-19 SOPs.

On August 14, Capri Cinema started its operations. It screened Hollywood star Vin Diesel’s movie Bloodshoot which was available on three different shows.

The cinema is not allowing entry without a face mask.

Pakistan went into a lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13.

During the last four months of the lockdown, businessmen of different sectors, labourers and employees laid of from their firms staged sporadic protests, demanding the government lift its restrictions.

