Call me, maybe: 631 36 Nine Zero

They called it Nine Zero because it was their code word during the 1992 Operation Blue Fox when hunted party workers had to go underground.

“When we needed to meet, we’d say, Nine Zero pohncho.” This code was not only the last two numbers for the telephone number to party leader Altaf Hussain’s house, 021 631 3690, but also the actual house address, 90/8 with the 8 standing for Block 8 Azizabad.

Today, August 22, 2020, marks four years since this iconic address was sealed as the party headquarters for Altaf Hussain’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement. A four-year mark does not much of an anniversary make, but time does strange things. For those who are counting, at least, it has been a sad chronicle. For this day in 2016 was the last day to have heard Altaf Hussain’s voice, at least in public, blasted out at industrial strength volume, at a gathering with thousands of upturned faced in rapt attendance.

The MQM mohallah, consisting of Nine Zero, Lal Qila Ground, Jinnah Ground and Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall, is a shadow of its former self. “I’ve been coming to the ground for a year,” said Hasan, who lives at Ayesha Manzil. He and a few other lads were kicking a football around Jinnah Ground. A man called Wasim who had come with his wife said the park was in the best condition he has seen it in a decade—because no one really uses it.

The Yadgar-e-Shuhadah monument in a corner of the ground in memory of deceased MQM workers is slowly chipping away, with broken parts falling into a pool of stagnant scum at its base. It was vandalized a few months ago.

The next-door Lal Qila ground, adopted by the MQM for organizing party programs, is still sealed. You can’t enter Nine Zero and other MQM offices in the street. The Rangers are still deployed there. You can’t shoot video or take pictures there. A Rangers jawan said that the media had to get permission from their high-ups first. He directed the team to their office in Federal B Area.

According to the MQM-P’s central information secretary, federal minister Syed Amin Ul Haq, the residence of Altaf Hussain is family property. The other properties, including Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall, the MQM communications office adjacent to Nine Zero and MPA Hostel, belong to the party and its Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation. No one knows what their fate will be.

How did it come to this

On August 22, 2016, Altaf Hussain made a historic speech over the phone from London. It was historic because no one in Karachi has since heard from him publicly. His speech was deemed antithetical to the State, which cracked down on the party, sealed its offices and whisked away its leaders in Karachi.

Those men had to later part ways with the man who had laid the foundation of the MQM. A heavy contingent of the Rangers was deployed at Nine Zero and rest of the neighbourhood.

The MQM Karachi leadership has no option left except to condemn Altaf Hussain’s speech and hastily distance themselves from his personhood. The next day, they formed an offshoot, MQM-Pakistan, with Dr Farooq Sattar at the head. The new headquarters were opened in Bahadurabad.

Shortly after, however, the leadership removed Dr Farooq Sattar as differences had developed between him and senior party leader Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan took over party affairs and made Dr Khalid Maqbool the MQM-P convener. All of these changes took place within barely a few months of the speech and it could be argued that the party is a shadow of its former self.

It is small wonder then that the neighbourhood known for being the party’s powerful turf in Karachi mirrors this political reality.