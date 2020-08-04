Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Balochistan extends smart lockdown until August 17

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Balochistan government announced on Monday that it will extend the smart lockdown imposed in the province until August 17.

According to a notification, all shopping malls, markets and shops in the province will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm six days a week from Saturday to Thursday.

Friday has been declared as a holiday for the business community.

Tandoors, milk shops, medical stores, blood banks, meat shops and grocery stores will be allowed to function throughout the week around the clock. The delivery and takeaway service will be open for 24 hours every day.

Inter-province and inter-city transport has also been permitted with the implementation of SOPs. This includes disinfection of cars, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

Picnic spots, cinemas, public gathering, educational institutions and religious congregation will remain banned as per the previous orders.

