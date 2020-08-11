Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan rains: 10 killed, 865 houses damaged

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Ten people have died, 861 houses have been destroyed, four roads and two flyovers have been damaged in Balochistan after rains lashed the province over the weekend.

In the last three days, over 300 villages in Jhal Magsi and Gandawa were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

The M-8 motorway that connects Sukkur and Larkana to Gwadar has been closed for traffic while three cities including Quetta are deprived of gas after the floodwater swept away their gas pipeline.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has visited the affected places to see the devastation. He has assured of repairing the damaged public properties soon.

In Khuzdar’s Maula Chatok, hundreds of tourists are stuck because of the rain. They had gone to the recreational spot for the weekend.

In Gwadar, the Dosi Nullah flooded along the Makran Coastal Highway. A 30-foot crack that had formed was filled and traffic resumed on Monday.

According to spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, a rescue and relief operation is underway by the province’s government and Levies Force officers.

