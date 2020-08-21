Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan launches its first mobile police station

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Balochistan launches its first mobile police station

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Balochistan government has launched its first mobile police station on a trial basis, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said Friday.

The police department began its trial in Quetta on Friday, CM Khan said on Twitter. The mobile police station is equipped with all necessary facilities, including the internet.

The purpose of launching it is to help people get their complaints registered immediately, according to the chief minister.

The measure would help build people’s confidence in the police department and ensure better policing.

Balochistan
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Balochistan, mobile police station, Jam Kamal Khan
 
