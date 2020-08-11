Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Balochistan people with no gas supply receive Rs1m bills

Posted: Aug 11, 2020
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
File photo

Residents of Balochistan’s Kalat, Mastung, and Ziarat have received gas bills worth Rs 1 million by the Sui Southern Gas Company despite having no supply for the last 10 years.

The news left the senators confused after National Party Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi showed them the residents’ bills during a meeting of the standing committee on petroleum. Minister for Energy Omar Ayub assured the senator that he will investigate the matter.

“How can you charge people a million rupees for something they haven’t been provided for the last 10 years?” Senator Shahi asked the gas company while speaking on SAMAA TV on Monday.

During the meeting, the energy minister warned of a gas crisis in the next few years. “Our gas resources are reducing rapidly. We have only 3 billion cubic feet of gas remaining,” he was quoted as saying.

He also warned the Sindh government that the province will not have enough gas in the future to fulfill its own needs let alone provide it to others.

Ayub feels the ministry needs to call a conference urgently where experts will participate and help the ministry overcome the issue.

