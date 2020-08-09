One killed, five missing in Balochistan floods

Heavy rain continues to lash the province

Several areas of Balochistan flooded on Saturday and Sunday after heavy rainfall in the province. One person was killed and at least five people are missing.

In Hub, two people were rescued after being caught up in strong currents in the Hub River. Rescue teams were unable to reach them because of the heavy rain and strong currents so local policemen pulled them to safety using rope.s

In Khuzdar's Maula Chatok, hundreds of tourists are stuck because of the rain. They had gone to the recreational spot for the weekend.

Multiple houses were also damaged in the district.

In Gwadar, the Dosi Nullah flooded along the Makran Coastal Highway. A 30-foot crack that had formed has been filled and traffic has resumed.

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Pasni due to strong currents near Badok.

In Kohlu, some areas flooded and flooding in the Manjhara Nullah led to contact with Kohlu being cut off.

In Kunal, a 35-year-old man was killed after getting caught in a flood current. Five members of a family are missing in Kachi, Bolan after a flood swept through the area. Rescue teams and the local administration are searching for them.

In Chaghi, a car got stuck in a drain on the RCD Highway. People pulled it out themselves.