Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan floods kills 8, leave hundreds homeless

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
17 people injured

Severe flooding in Balochistan after the monsoon rains over the weekend wrecked havoc in the province, killing at least eight people and rendering hundreds homeless.

According to spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, eight people lost their lives and 17 others were injured in rain and flood-related incidents in Balochistan. Over 300 villages are flooded, he said.

In an overnight flood in Khuzdar Sunday night, hundreds of residents lost their homes, cattle and possessions. "At 4am, the flood water entered our houses and took everything along with it," a resident said.

He revealed that the losses incurred by each resident were worth million of rupees. "This was our hard earned money," he said, demanding that the government compensate the people for their losses and give them food and shelter.

A rescue and relief operation is underway by the province's government and Levies Force officers.

Shahwani has said that Rs350 million has been released to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to deal with the situation.

In Khuzdar's Maula Chatok, hundreds of tourists are stuck because of the rain. They had gone to the recreational spot for the weekend.

In Gwadar, the Dosi Nullah flooded along the Makran Coastal Highway. A 30-foot crack that had formed has been filled and traffic has resumed.

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Pasni due to strong currents near Badok. In Kohlu, some areas flooded and flooding in the Manjhara Nullah led to contact with Kohlu being cut off.

Another bridge near the Makran Costal Highway was destroyed because of the water due to which transport between Gwadar, Lasbela and Karachi has been suspended.

Several vehicles are stuck on the way.

On August 7, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had warned that the monsoon system will likely generate flash flooding in Balochistan. It had advised authorities to remain alert.

