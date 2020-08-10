Balochistan lifts timing restrictions for businesses

The Balochistan government has lifted the timing restrictions imposed over all markets, shops, stores, outlets and other businesses.

The additional home chief secretary issued a notification for it on Monday. This change in government instruction comes after it had extended the provincial coronavirus lockdown earlier this week till August 17.

Previous instructions were for all shopping malls, markets and shops to operate between 9am to 7pm six days a week from Saturday to Thursday.

Tandoors, milk shops, medical stores, blood banks, meat shops and grocery stores were allowed to function throughout the week around the clock. The delivery and takeaway service is open for 24 hours every day.

Inter-province and inter-city transport had also been permitted with the implementation of SOPs. This includes disinfection of cars, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.