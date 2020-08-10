Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan lifts timing restrictions for businesses

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Balochistan lifts timing restrictions for businesses

Photo: Online

The Balochistan government has lifted the timing restrictions imposed over all markets, shops, stores, outlets and other businesses.

The additional home chief secretary issued a notification for it on Monday. This change in government instruction comes after it had extended the provincial coronavirus lockdown earlier this week till August 17.

Previous instructions were for all shopping malls, markets and shops to operate between 9am to 7pm six days a week from Saturday to Thursday.

Tandoors, milk shops, medical stores, blood banks, meat shops and grocery stores were allowed to function throughout the week around the clock. The delivery and takeaway service is open for 24 hours every day.

Inter-province and inter-city transport had also been permitted with the implementation of SOPs. This includes disinfection of cars, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.