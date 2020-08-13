Man shot and killed after bomb blast in Turbat

A man was killed and three other people injured in two different bomb blasts and a firing incident in Balochistan on Thursday.

The police said a motorcycle bomb blast took place near a police officer in Turbat. Right after the blast, a firing incident took place in which a passer-by was shot and killed. He was identified as Mohammad Hayat.

In Mastung, three people, including women, were injured after unidentified motorcyclists threw a hand grenade inside a shop in a market. The injured were moved to Ghaus Bux Hospital. The incident is being investigated.

In Nushki district, another bomb blast took place targeting law enforcers. No casualties were reported.

On Monday, five people were killed and 20 others injured in a Chaman blast on Mall Road near the DPO office. An FIR has been registered.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the SHO City under terrorism charges.

An emergency had been declared at the Civil Hospital, Chaman after the blast. The police had said a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated near an ANF vehicle. The police said explosives of around seven to eight kilogrammes were used. The explosion also damaged nearby buildings

The site was cordoned off and search operations are being conducted in nearby areas.

Hizbul Ahrar, a terrorist organisation that split from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in 2014, claimed responsibility of the blast.