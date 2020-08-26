Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

31,000kgs of betel nut seized from suspicious truck in Balochistan

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
31,000kgs of betel nut seized from suspicious truck in Balochistan

Around 31,000 kilogrammes of betel nut and goods worth Rs65million were seized in Balochistan’s Nushki and Nok Kundi on Wednesday.

A Customs official said they conducted a joint raid with the Balochistan Frontier Corps in Nushki. The official said they tried to stop a suspicious truck going towards rural areas on main RCD Road. But the driver parked and left the vehicle in an abandoned area and fled before the law enforcers could reach the scene.

In Nok Kundi, Customs staff stopped another truck which had come from the Afghan border. Inspector Mohammad Iqbal led the law enforcers. The driver made a run for it during the search operation.

Over 150 tea bags containing 10,200kgs and 870 bags with 21,750kgs of polythene and plastic bags were seized. The items were worth Rs25 million, including the truck.

Customs officials said goods worth over Rs65 million were seized in both raids combined.

Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
MOST READ
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
