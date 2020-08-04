Bahawalpur couple arrested on charges of setting eight-year-old on fire

A married couple has been arrested on charges of setting an eight-year-old on fire in Bahawalpur.

The child is being treated at the Iqbal Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

The child’s father claimed that he was set ablaze by his mother on the instructions on his stepfather. The stepfather is after a 10-marla plot which is in my child’s name so he made this plan, the father claimed.

The police have collected evidence and sent it to a forensic laboratory. The case is being investigated.