Tuesday, August 18, 2020
HOME > Pakistan

Bahawalpur man arrested for marrying 11-year-old girl

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Bahawalpur man arrested for marrying 11-year-old girl

Photo: AFP

A 28-year-old man was arrested for trying to marry a minor girl in Bahawalpur’s Uuch Sharif on Monday, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Tariq, was tying the knot with an 11-year-old girl. The police raided his house when they received news about it from one of their sources.

They stopped the marriage midway. “The girl was an orphan and a cousin of the suspect,” a police officer said.

Tariq was arrested on spot. An FIR has been lodged and a case registered for violation of the Punjab Marriage Restraint Act.

The law states that any adult who marries a child, defined as a boy under 18 years and a girl under 16 years of age, can be punished with imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of Rs50,000.

