Headlines 9am: Babar Azam stars in England Test, Karachi rain forecast

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
Pakistan reported another 727 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 6,035 Pakistanis have died while over 256,000 have recovered so far.
Karachi, Badin and Thatta are expected to receive heavy rainfall from today (Thursday). Parts of Balochistan and Punjab are also likely to receive a fresh spell of rain.
An FC soldier was martyred and two others were injured in firing from across the Pak-Afghan border in Dir, the ISPR said on Wednesday. On the other hand, Indian armed forces have again opened fire at Pakistan’s civilian population, killing an 18-year-old woman. Six other civilians were also wounded. The ISPR said the Pakistan Army retaliated by destroying Indian army check posts.
The Chinese government condemned India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The comments came on Wednesday when the people of Pakistan and Kashmir observed Kashmir Siege Day to mark the day.
Many areas of Karachi reported power outages Wednesday night. These areas include Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ayesha Manzil, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town and Landhi. K-Electric said the power outages occurred due to repair work at an electrical power plant and the Bin Qasim port.
Pakistan reports 6,035 coronavirus deaths, over 256,000 recover, karachi rain, pak vs eng test match, ISPR, Indian firing, cracker blast at gulshan, ISPR, pakistan coronavirus cases,Babar Azam stars in England Test