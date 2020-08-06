Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Headlines 9am: Babar Azam stars in England Test, Karachi rain forecast

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Pakistan reported another 727 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 6,035 Pakistanis have died while over 256,000 have recovered so far.
  • Karachi, Badin and Thatta are expected to receive heavy rainfall from today (Thursday). Parts of Balochistan and Punjab are also likely to receive a fresh spell of rain.
  • An FC soldier was martyred and two others were injured in firing from across the Pak-Afghan border in Dir, the ISPR said on Wednesday. On the other hand, Indian armed forces have again opened fire at Pakistan’s civilian population, killing an 18-year-old woman. Six other civilians were also wounded. The ISPR said the Pakistan Army retaliated by destroying Indian army check posts.
  • The Chinese government condemned India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The comments came on Wednesday when the people of Pakistan and Kashmir observed Kashmir Siege Day to mark the day.
  • Many areas of Karachi reported power outages Wednesday night. These areas include Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ayesha Manzil, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town and Landhi. K-Electric said the power outages occurred due to repair work at an electrical power plant and the Bin Qasim port.
  • At least 39 people were injured in a cracker attack at a rally of Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal. It was reportedly thrown by a man on a motorcycle.
  • Journalist and columnist Athar Hashmi passed away at the age of 74 in Karachi. He was suffering from heart diseases.
  • Babar Azam scored a half-century before the umpires decided to end the first day’s play in the Manchester Test between Pakistan and England Wednesday. Pakistan were 139-2 at the end of the day’s play. Babar and opening batsman Shan Masood have stitched a 96-run partnership for the third wicket.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan reports 6,035 coronavirus deaths, over 256,000 recover, karachi rain, pak vs eng test match, ISPR, Indian firing, cracker blast at gulshan, ISPR, pakistan coronavirus cases,Babar Azam stars in England Test
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.