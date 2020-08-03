Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Three men drown in Indus River near Attock

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
A file photo of the Indus River. Photo: Online

Three men drowned in the River Indus near Attock on Sunday while swimming, according to rescue officials.

Mohammad Khan from Peshawar, and Amir Khan and Zeeshan from Nowshera had gone near the river for a picnic to celebrate Eidul Azha. Due to the heat, they decided to go for a swim.

The men were aged between 20 and 22 years.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar had imposed Section 144 on all public spots in the district ahead of Eidul Azha. He has taken notice of the incident and has increased security near the river.

