Today’s outlook: Asif Zardari’s indictment, Pakistan ends coronavirus lockdown

Here are some of the stories we’re following today

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is going to be indicted in the Park Lane reference. He is being tried by an accountability court for misusing his authority as the former president and approving loans for companies allegedly owned by him. He is accused of causing a Rs4 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Markets and businesses across the country reopen today as the government has ended its coronavirus lockdown. Restaurants are reopening indoor dining and shrines have also been given permission to reopen.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will be presented before a Lahore accountability court in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu notice on a billboard falling on two motorcyclists in Karachi.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır is in Islamabad on a two-day visit. He will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today.

Torrential rain continues in Balochistan for the third day. Multiple areas have flooded and the Paksitan Army is conducting a rescue operation. Eight people have been killed.

The National Assembly will also meet today.

ICYMI: Some residents of Khyber’s Mandi Kass deliberately uprooted trees planted by the government as a part of its countrywide plantation drive on Sunday. Click here to see the video and read more.