Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

APS attack case: Govt given four weeks to submit reply

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
APS attack case: Govt given four weeks to submit reply

A Pakistani army soldier looks at a plaque listing the best sports students at the site of the militants' attack on the army-run school in Peshawar on December 18, 2014. Photo: AFP

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has given the federal government four weeks to submit its reply on the inquiry report on the APS Peshawar Attack case.

Over 140 children and school staffers were gunned down in an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, took suo motu notice in the case after an inquiry commission submitted its report to the court.

The hearing started with the parents of the martyred children requesting the court to increase the pace of investigations. Justice Ahmed regretted the delay and assured the parents that justice will be served.

The parents also requested the inquiry report of the attack be made public. The terrorists involved in the attack have been punished but their facilitators should also be punished, they said.

On this, Justice Ahsan consoled the parents and promised them that justice will be dispensed to them.

The attorney general has been summoned in person at the next hearing after taking legal advice from the government in the case. The bench announced that the proceedings in the case will be taken forward only after a response from the attorney general is received. The next hearing has, therefore, been postponed for four weeks.

In July, the judicial commission formed to investigate the attack had submitted a 3,000-page inquiry report in the court. It consisted statements of 101 witnesses and 31 police and other officials of law enforcement agencies. The report was prepared by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court.

In October 2018, Supreme Court’s former chief justice Saqib Nisar had set up a one-man commission headed by Justice Khan. The commission was made after the parents of children demanded the authorities form a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the massacre.

Pakistan hanged four men in December, 2015 for their involvement in the attack on the army-run school. They were convicted by a military court and their death sentences were confirmed by the then army chief.

FaceBook WhatsApp
aps attack Peshawar Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
APS attack, Peshawar, Pakistan, terrorists, inquiry report, Supreme court, judicial commission, army, parents,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.