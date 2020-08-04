Today’s outlook: Supreme Court to hear APS attack case

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

The Supreme Court will hear the Army Public School attack case. A two members bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, will take up the petition. The attorney-general has already been issued a notice to appear before the court. On 16 December 2014, the school came under attack and 147 people, including students and teachers were killed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss the country’s current socioeconomic situation. The Cabinet will discuss a 13-point agenda.

An Islamabad accountability court will hear the Thatta Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari. The court is expected to indict the politician.

Another accountability court is likely to indict Zardari in the Park Lane reference. Both cases were filed by NAB.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will announce a 16-member squad for the first Test match against England in Manchester. The match will be played on August 5.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi from Thursday till Saturday. The department has warned the Karachi and Hyderabad the authorities of urban flooding. The National Disaster Management has begun cleaning storm water drains across Karachi on the PM’s order.

The government has decided to open driving licence branches in Sindh after the coronavirus cases went down in the recent days.

ICYMI: The Kashmir Highway has been renamed as the Srinagar Highway. Click here to read the full story.