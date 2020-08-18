An unmitigated disaster: Shehbaz on PTI government’s two-year performance

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif criticised on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its two-year performance, painting it as an “unmitigated disaster”.

“Two years of [the] PTI government have been an unmitigated disaster,” the opposition leader said on Twitter. “From foreign policy to economy to governance, Imran Khan’s mismanagement of national affairs has increased the woes of the masses manifold.”

People in the country continue to pay a heavy price for this “failed experiment in political engineering,” he said.

Shehbaz said the country’s GDP growth rate registered a massive decline from +5.8% to -0.45% in the last two years, rendering millions of people jobless and pushing many more below the poverty line.

“Prices of sugar, wheat & medicines almost doubled. Per capita income went down steeply,” he noted in a series of tweets. “Failure in critical areas of foreign policy could not be starker.”

After 70 years, the opposition leader said, India had the audacity to annex Kashmir after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hopes for improvement in Pakistan-India ties if Narendra Modi won elections.

He said work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor halted for a year, whereas Pakistan’s relations with key allies such Saudi Arabia deteriorated during this period.

Exports and tax collection had stagnated over the last two years and the government had yet to surpass tax and export targets achieved by the PMLN during its tenure, according to Shehbaz.

The PTI has taken more loans in just two years than the PML-N obtained during its entire tenure, he noted.