Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

All boats at Keenjhar Lake to be registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
All boats at Keenjhar Lake to be registered

Photo: AFP

The Hyderabad administration will be registering all boats in the aftermath of 10 people drowning in Thatta’s Keenjhar Lake after the boat they were in capsized.

On Thursday, the Hyderabad commissioner chaired a meeting where it was decided that any boat that operates in Keenjhar Lake must be registered.

The boat that capsized on August 18 was a fishing boat that was used to transport people across the lake to the shrine of Noori Jam Tamachi. The sailors’ association said it was used because boatmen lost a lot of money during the coronavirus lockdown and were trying to make up for it now.

The meeting also decided that people will not be allowed to travel in boats without lifejackets. To ensure this, a Pakistan Navy camp will be set up along the lakeshore. Only trained crew will be allowed to operate boats in the lake.

The administration will also be issuing tokens for people going to the Noori Jam Tamachi shrine. The shrine is located at the centre of the lake and can only be accessed by boat.

The Sindh High Court is hearing a case on the drowning and lack of safety measures at the lake and has summoned the Thatta deputy commissioner and SSP in person on August 27. A case has also been registered and the boatman, Abdul Jabbar, one of the four people rescued when the boat capsized, is in police custody.

Boat services at the lake are temporarily suspended.

