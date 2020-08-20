Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

BNP President Akhtar Mengal contracts coronavirus

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
BNP President Akhtar Mengal contracts coronavirus

Photo: @sakhtarmengal/Twitter

Balochistan National Party President Akhtar Mengal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The politician has urged everyone that interacted with him recently to get themselves tested for the virus. He said this in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

In July, the BNP president announced that he was breaking his party’s alliance with the ruling PTI government.

“We have been asking the government to pay attention to Balochistan but no one has been listening to us, he said during a post-budget session,” Mengal had said while taking the floor of Parliament.

“We are tired of the taunts of the both the opposition and the government. We are not a colony. We are as much part of this country as others.”

Akhtar Mengal Coronavirus
 
