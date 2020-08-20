BNP President Akhtar Mengal contracts coronavirus

Balochistan National Party President Akhtar Mengal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The politician has urged everyone that interacted with him recently to get themselves tested for the virus. He said this in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who has interacted with me to get tested immediately. — Akhtar Mengal (@sakhtarmengal) August 19, 2020

In July, the BNP president announced that he was breaking his party’s alliance with the ruling PTI government.

“We have been asking the government to pay attention to Balochistan but no one has been listening to us, he said during a post-budget session,” Mengal had said while taking the floor of Parliament.

“We are tired of the taunts of the both the opposition and the government. We are not a colony. We are as much part of this country as others.”