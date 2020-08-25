Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Ahsan Iqbal forgets hearing date, arrives at court day early

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The hearing is scheduled for August 26

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal arrived at an Islamabad accountable court Tuesday morning, only to realise that he has come a day earlier to attend the Narowal sports city hearing.

Upon his arrival, the PML-N leader was told by his lawyers that the hearing is scheduled for August 26 (Wednesday).

He returned home after realising his mistake.

NAB had arrested Iqbal on December 23 over his involvement in embezzlement of the funds for the Narowal Sports City project. He was later released on bail.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.

ahsan IQBAL NAB
 
