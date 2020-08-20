Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad court grants bail to man who threatened Justice Isa

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad court grants bail to man who threatened Justice Isa

Photo: AFP

Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, a religious scholar accused of threatening Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has been allowed to return home after the Islamabad High Court approved his bail on Thursday against Rs1 million surety bond.

Mirza had approached the Islamabad court after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail in the case. A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq, heard the case.

The scholar, in a video, had said that the judge should be placed in front of a firing squad and the squad should be given permission to open fire at him. Sarina Isa, the wife of the judge, had filed a complaint against Mirza. The Supreme Court took suo motu notice and started contempt proceedings against him too.

At 9:40am, Justice Minallah entered the courtroom wearing a green surgical mask. The judge heard seven cases in 38 minutes. As the room got empty, the judge spotted Sarina Isa’s lawyers sitting at the backbench. He asked them why they were sitting in the corner.

Advocates Owais Arshad and Kabeer Hashmi got up and came closer to the judge’s seat. Arshad said that he can’t hear the judge and asked him to repeat his question.

The judge asked, “Are you waiting for the division bench?”

To which, the two lawyers said ‘yes’ in unison.  

At 10:19am, the judge got up from his seat and went to his chamber.

Justice Farooq had arrived late because of which the division bench started hearing cases after 11am.

Mirza’s and Sarina Isa’s lawyers along with the state’s lawyer came to the rostrum after the case number was called out.

Cases tend to become complicated when a member of the judiciary is a petitioner, remarked Justice Minallah. He said that the trial should be transparent and fair.

Arshad told the chief justice that the FIR has been filed by Sarina Isa and not Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Minallah then asked Mirza’s lawyers if they agree with what their client has said in that particular video. Your client made many allegations on a political basis and claims to be a religious scholar, he said. 

A woman lawyer said that her client has already submitted an apology to the Supreme Court. The lawyer said that her client has detached himself from the video and the comments he made.

Justice Farooq asked them how they can do that. The lawyers told him that Mirza did not upload the video on his own social media account.

The judge then asked on what grounds they have filed for bail. On medical grounds, he was informed.

The chief justice asked the state lawyer if he is in favour of the bail or against it. The state lawyer said that he is opposing it.  

Justice Minallah then turned to Sarina Isa’s lawyers and asked if there were any other non-bailable sections in the FIR other than Section 7 of the ATA and they said no. 

There are many cases in which terrorism laws are included for no good reason. The terrorism laws do not apply to this case, Justice Farooq added. After this, the bench approved the bail.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court Justice Qazi Faez Isa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.