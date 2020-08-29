After torrential rains, Sindh govt declares 20 districts calamity-hit

The Sindh government has declared 20 districts across the province calamity-hit after torrential rains wreaked havoc in these areas over the past few weeks.

All districts in Karachi Division have been declared calamity-hit. The list includes nine districts of Hyderabad Division and three of Mirpur Khas Division.

Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Dadu districts have also been declared calamity-hit areas.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused loss of human lives and property in these districts, the provincial government said in a statement.

It has asked deputy commissioners of the above-mentioned districts to immediately assess the losses and move for compensation.

Heavy monsoon downpours have hit Sindh and Balochistan hard over the past few weeks. Karachi, the largest megapolis and financial hub of the country, witnessed unprecedented urban floods earlier this week.

More than 40 people were killed in different rain-related incidents in Karachi alone, while large swathes of the city still have no power following Thursday’s torrential rains.

Rain over the weekend

Karachi is expected to see further rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds from August 29 to 31. The Met Office said on Saturday that another monsoon spell would enter Sindh over the weekend.

“More rains are expected in Karachi till Monday,” it said. “The last 3 days of August and the first week of September will be difficult.”

According to the advisory by the Met Department, a new monsoon spell will enter the city on Saturday after which more rain is forecast from Saturday night. It will last till Monday morning.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, and several parts of Sindh are expected to recieve rains with heavy rainfall in Karachi.

So far, Karachi has received record-breaking showers in the month of August.