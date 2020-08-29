Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

After torrential rains, Sindh govt declares 20 districts calamity-hit

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After torrential rains, Sindh govt declares 20 districts calamity-hit

Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh government has declared 20 districts across the province calamity-hit after torrential rains wreaked havoc in these areas over the past few weeks.

All districts in Karachi Division have been declared calamity-hit. The list includes nine districts of Hyderabad Division and three of Mirpur Khas Division.

Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Dadu districts have also been declared calamity-hit areas.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused loss of human lives and property in these districts, the provincial government said in a statement.

It has asked deputy commissioners of the above-mentioned districts to immediately assess the losses and move for compensation.

Read more: ‘It’s madness everywhere,’ Faysal Qureshi says of Karachi power breakdown

Heavy monsoon downpours have hit Sindh and Balochistan hard over the past few weeks. Karachi, the largest megapolis and financial hub of the country, witnessed unprecedented urban floods earlier this week.

More than 40 people were killed in different rain-related incidents in Karachi alone, while large swathes of the city still have no power following Thursday’s torrential rains.

Rain over the weekend

Karachi is expected to see further rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds from August 29 to 31. The Met Office said on Saturday that another monsoon spell would enter Sindh over the weekend.

“More rains are expected in Karachi till Monday,” it said. “The last 3 days of August and the first week of September will be difficult.”

According to the advisory by the Met Department, a new monsoon spell will enter the city on Saturday after which more rain is forecast from Saturday night. It will last till Monday morning.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, and several parts of Sindh are expected to recieve rains with heavy rainfall in Karachi.

So far, Karachi has received record-breaking showers in the month of August.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rains Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, rains, monsoon, calamity-hit districts, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu, losses, compensation
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.