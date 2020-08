Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

Over 200 families living in Karachi’s Surjani Town have begun relocating after the area witnessed a whopping 170mm of rainfall on Friday, the most in the city.

The Met Office has forecast 150mm of rain across Karachi today.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel today and the UAE tomorrow after both countries recently announced normalising relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a delegation of the Afghan Taliban will arrive in Islamabad.

Bayern Munich won the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League after defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final in Lisbon.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah is likely to be indicted in an assets beyond means case.

The Sindh Apex Committee will meet at 10am today.

ICYMI: The government of Sindh barred on Sunday at least 142 “firebrand” speakers and scholars from leaving their districts. Click here to read the full story.