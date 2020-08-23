Afaq Ahmed demands new province in Sindh

Says creation of new province is not a violation of constitution

“If you think that the provincial government is not taking interest here and urban areas are being destroyed and because of that Pakistan is suffering so a new province comprising urban areas could be made,” the group’s chairman Afaq Ahmed said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Ahmed said that he read in a newspaper that a PPP leader said that the division of Sindh would be tantamount to dividing Pakistan.

“The creation of a province is not a violation of Pakistan's constitution,” the Haqeeqi chief said. His demand of new province in Sindh, however, is unlikely to make an impact because his party doesn’t have any seat in provincial or national assemblies.

The PPP and MQM-P have been facing severe criticism due to the state of Karachi during ongoing monsoon rains. Prime Minister Imran Khan had to interfere after the first spell of rain in Karachi. He ordered the NDMA to clear the nullahs in the city. But the heavy rain on Friday and Saturday again made life difficult for the people of the city because multiple main roads, such as the one from Five Star Chowrangi to Nagan street and North Nazimabad, were flooded.

The PPP’s provincial government blamed the MQM-P’s city government and said if the party had worked in district central, all the damaged wouldn’t have occurred.

The MQM-P made similar comments about the provincial government, saying it gave no powers to the elected representatives of the city.

Wasim Akhtar, Karachi’s mayor, claimed that the provincial government was only interested in generating money from Karachi.

Divide Karachi and earn money, Akhtar said, adding that that’s what the Sindh government is doing.