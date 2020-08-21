Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

This 76-year-old Malakand man is pursing a Bachelors degree

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
This 76-year-old Malakand man is pursing a Bachelors degree

Photo: SAMAA TV

Seventy-six-year-old Muhammad Khan has defied the odds by getting admission in the Bachelors’ programme at Malakand University after completing his Intermediate this year.

A resident of Dargai, a small village in Malakand, Khan cleared his Matriculation exams back in 1963 after which he pursued further studies in religion and became a teacher.

“After Matric, there were a lot of responsibilities that I had to take up relating to family which sabotaged my dream for higher studies,” he said. Khan taught at a neighbourhood school for 60 years and recently retired.

After his admission, the 76-year-old met the vice-chancellor of the varsity and discussed his passion for education because of which the university decided to waive his educational fees.

Khan wishes to continue his teaching career along with his studies. “I really want to teach at a government school but that can’t happen,” he said, adding that he will be happy to serve at any private school as well.

His love for knowledge is not just limited to himself. Khan made sure that he made his children reach heights of success as well. Khan’s daughters recently completed their postgraduate degrees.

“I now feel relieved of my responsibilities and can finally fulfill my own dreams,” he added.

