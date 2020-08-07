Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
270 Chinese technicians to arrive in Pakistan for Suki-Kinari project

Posted: Aug 7, 2020
270 Chinese technicians to arrive in Pakistan for Suki-Kinari project

Photo: Pakistan-China Institute/Facebook

Two hundred and seventy Chinese technicians are expected to arrive in Pakistan to provide expertise for the Suki-Kinari hydropower project, which is being built alongside Kunhar River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Technicians from China’s Chengdu will arrive via Air China’s chartered plane CA555/6 on August 12. The CAA has allowed the plane to land in Islamabad.

The Chinese embassy had asked for a special waiver of coronavirus SOPs to accommodate the passengers. The embassy has also said that nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 will be conducted for all passengers before departure and only those who test negative will be allowed to travel.

The Suki-Kinari project will generate 870 megawatts of power when it will be completed in 2022. It is one of Pakistan’s largest private sector power development projects and is being constructed as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s ‘Early Harvest’ projects.

The total cost of the project is $1.9 billion and it is being developed on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model – which implies that the Chinese would operate it for 30 years after which the project would be transferred to the KP government.

Once completed, the project will add 884 megawatts to the national grid and all four units are expected to become fully operational by 2022. The completion of this hydropower plant will play an important role in promoting Pakistan’s industrial development and economic recovery.

