Zulfiqar Mirza gave 300,000 arms licenses to Lyari: Uzair’s friend

Habib Jan, a friend of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, admitted on Saturday that former Sindh home minister gave 300,000 arms licenses to the “people of Lyari” and said he is thankful to him for supporting his area.

“We are thankful to Zulfiqar Mirza for supporting Lyari while contesting Karachi’s case,” Jan told SAMAA TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi. “I say Zulfiqar Mirza sahab, you did injustice to us by giving us [only] 300,000 [arms] licenses. You should have given 20.5 million licenses to people of Karachi.”

Mirza, once a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, left the PPP in 2011 after developing differences with the leadership. He was one of the most vocal critical of the then Altaf Hussain-led MQM.

In one of his speeches, he had openly admitted that he gave arms licenses to people of Lyari to counter the MQM.

Baloch’s friend Jan said the then MQM killed Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar and forced other journalists to leave the country.

Jan first appeared in the news Saturday evening after federal minister Ali Zaidi posted a video of him (Jan), claiming the PPP had given Baloch Rs50 million after he rejoined the party after 2012 operations.

Baloch is accused of committing 198 murders. The PPP leaders have repeatedly denied having links with Baloch after his JIT report was released on the home department’s website on July 6.

“He was not given open and free trial,” Jan said, while referring to cases against Baloch.

Jan said that the members of PTI had also remained in contact with him and Uzair Baloch in the past, claiming that the people of Lyari had supported the sit-ins of PTI in Karachi in 2014.

“Someone should ask Faisal Vawada, didn’t he talk to Habib Jan for sit-ins?” he asked. “Vawda sahab was sitting in America and Zaidi sahab was sitting in Dubai.”

He said that the people of Lyari created a safe environment for the PTI to do politics in Karachi, adding that the PTI leaders were nothing before Altaf Hussain and they didn’t even have permission to roam freely in the city.

When asked which political party Baloch will join if he is released, Jan said “I think we will make our own party.”