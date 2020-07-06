Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Zardari’s Park Lane indictment postponed as lawyer files last-minute petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Zardari’s Park Lane indictment postponed as lawyer files last-minute petition

Photo: AFP

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was not indicted in the Park Lane reference on Monday after his lawyer filed a last minute petition against the proceedings.

Farooq H Naek filed a petition in an Islamabad accountability court, saying the indictment should be stopped as the proceedings against Zardari were not legally justified. He said loan defaulting was a matter concerning the State Bank of Pakistan. When someone defaults on a loan, the State Bank governor approves a reference against them and a notice is sent.

The loan in question was taken by a company, not Zardari, argued Naek, who said his client was never issued any notice by the SBP either.

Judge Azam Khan asked Naek why he waited till the last moment to file this petition when he knew the indictment process was almost complete.

Naek asked the judge to issue a notice to NAB on the new petition. NAB also asked the judge to issue the notice and vowed to submit its reply within 30 minutes so the indictment could proceed.

However, the judge postponed the indictment and set a hearing for the new petition on July 14.

The defence and prosecution’s arguments will be heard on July 14 after which a new date can be set for the indictment if the petition is rejected.

Zardari was set to be indicted via video conference from Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali Zardari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.