Today’s outlook: Zardari’s indictment expected in money laundering case

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

An accountability court is likely to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects in the mega money laundering case.

Farogh Naseem will take oath as federal law minister for the third time since the PTI government assumed office in 2018. He had resigned twice, once to represent the government in a case against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and once to defend the government in the COAS term extension case.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has hinted at suspending K-Electric’s license and imposing a heavy fine on the power utility over prolonged power cuts in Karachi. The regulator has issued a show-cause notice to the sole power distribution company in Karachi.

Actor Meera has requested the Lahore Arts Council to support her financially.

Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque will hold Friday congregational prayers for the first time in 86 years. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had ordered to convert Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar says coronavirus cases may surge again if Pakistanis don’t follow SOPs on Eidul Azha. He has declared the next 10 days “very crucial”.

Pakistan cricketers will participate in the second four-day intra-squad fixture in Derby from Friday.

ICYMI: At least 20 people were injured in a blast in Parachinar on Thursday. Click here to read the full story.