Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Zardari’s money laundering case indictment postponed again

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Zardari’s money laundering case indictment postponed again

An Islamabad accountability court adjourned indictment proceedings against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till July 29. They were to be indicted on Friday in the mega money laundering reference.

The hearing was adjourned without any action due to the absence of Judge Azam Khan. Abdul Ghani Majeed and other respondents appeared in court.

A plea bargain report on Zain Malik, the son-in-law of Bahria Town chief Malik Riaz, will be submitted at the next hearing.

The report had been summoned from NAB on Friday. The indictment process will begin after the report is presented.

The court had earlier postponed the suspects’ July 7 indictment till July 24.

The money laundering case, which is a part of the fake account case, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

