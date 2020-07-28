Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Reduce interaction, avoid gatherings on Eidul Azha: Zafar Mirza

Posted: Jul 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Reduce interaction, avoid gatherings on Eidul Azha: Zafar Mirza

SAMAA TV/screengrab

Reduce your interaction and avoid gatherings to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus this Eidul Azha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, he urged people to refrain from visiting cattle markets in groups and strictly follow precautionary measures if they’re visiting it.

“Take special care of your elderly family members, children, and the sick,” the special assistant said, emphasising that these people should not visit the cattle markets at all.

Mirza pointed out that the country had two of its biggest challenges coming up — Eidul Azha and Muharram.

“If precautions are not taken, infections can sprout up again,” he said.

“We should all remember that this is not a normal Eid and we are still dealing with the pandemic,” Mirza said, highlighting some SOPs that need to be religiously followed to prevent reinfections.

He shared that people should do the following things to stay safe.

  1. Wear masks
  2. Maintain a social distance of at least two meters
  3. Take special care of your hygiene and keep washing your hands in intervals
  4. Take special care of your elderly, sick, and children. Make sure they don’t leave the house on Eid, not even for prayers. Offer the prayers at home.

The special assistant congratulated the government, ISPR, health departments and workers, citizens, UNICEF, and WHO for aiding the country control the number of cases.

“Our infection spread has been controlled by 80% but we have to keep it at that and not become careless,” he said, urging people to continue following SOPs.

“We have learned from our mistakes on Eidul Fitr and we won’t repeat them,” Mirza added.

Coronavirus Eidul Azha Zafar Mirza
 
