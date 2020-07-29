Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Mureed Abbas’ widow rejects second reparation offer from Zaman brothers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Mureed Abbas’ widow rejects second reparation offer from Zaman brothers

Zaara Abbas, the widow of slain TV anchor Mureed Abbas, said Wednesday that she has rejected a second offer of reparation from her husband’s killers.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Abbas said Atif Zaman, the man who murdered her husband, and his brother Adil Zaman had reached out to her to end the case by accepting money from them.

In July 2019, Mureed was shot dead by his business partner Atif in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial. Zaman shot two people and then attempted suicide at his apartment in Nishat Commercial. Later, he was arrested.

“I have not agreed to reparation in the past, nor will I agree on it now or ever,” Zaara said in the video.

“I’ll never bargain on my husband’s blood.” She believes the judiciary will give her the justice she deserves.

