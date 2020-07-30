19 districts of Punjab coronavirus-free: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced on Thursday that the government had approved building a new 200-bed hospital in Sialkot. The project will cost around Rs4.5 million.

Dr Rashid was speaking to reporters in Sialkot, one of the cities she says has the least coronavirus cases. “The coronavirus outbreak is now under control. Nineteen districts of Punjab are now virus-free,” she said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported another 32 deaths and 1,114 infections. A total of 25,347 active cases remain in Pakistan and 246,131 people have defeated the virus so far.

The health minister added that seven more districts of Punjab will get new hospitals and Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the ground breaking ceremony of the facilities.

Speaking about Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza resigning from his post, Dr Rashid clarified that it had nothing to do with Dr Mirza’s recommendation on medicines that are being given to the coronavirus patients.