Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

19 districts of Punjab coronavirus-free: Yasmin Rashid

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
19 districts of Punjab coronavirus-free: Yasmin Rashid

Photo: Dr Yasmin Rashid/Facebook

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced on Thursday that the government had approved building a new 200-bed hospital in Sialkot. The project will cost around Rs4.5 million.

Dr Rashid was speaking to reporters in Sialkot, one of the cities she says has the least coronavirus cases. “The coronavirus outbreak is now under control. Nineteen districts of Punjab are now virus-free,” she said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported another 32 deaths and 1,114 infections. A total of 25,347 active cases remain in Pakistan and 246,131 people have defeated the virus so far.

The health minister added that seven more districts of Punjab will get new hospitals and Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the ground breaking ceremony of the facilities.

Speaking about Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza resigning from his post, Dr Rashid clarified that it had nothing to do with Dr Mirza’s recommendation on medicines that are being given to the coronavirus patients.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Yasmin Rashid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sialkot to get a 200-bed hospital: Dr Yasmin Rashid, punjab health minister, corona in punjba, imran khan, sialkot,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.