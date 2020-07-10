‘Wrong decision by PPP to make Zulfiqar Mirza home minister’

Ghani says all parties had contacts with Uzair Baloch

“I don't know whether my leadership will like it or not, but making Zulfiqar Mirza the home minister perhaps was not the right decision,” Saeed Ghani, the Sindh education minister, said.

He added that the whole party, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, had to face consequences for making Mirza the provincial home minister.

Mirza, who was once very close to former president Zardari, had left the party in 2011 after developing differences with senior party leaders.

The then MQM headed by Altaf Hussain accused him of using Lyari’s criminal gangs to target the Karachi-based party. Mirza himself used to share the stage with Uzair Baloch, the leader of the outlawed People’s Aman Committee, during rallies. In one of the rallies, Mirza was heard saying that he gave 300,000 arms licenses to people in Lyari.

The PPP leaders have repeatedly denied protecting the Lyari gangster after his JIT report was released on the home department’s website on Monday.

“Every political party had contacts with Uzair Baloch,” said the Sindh education minister. “We tried to clear the filth of Zulfiqar Mirza.”

Brigadier (retired) Shuja Basit, the former Rangers sector commander in Karachi who supervised operations against criminal gangs in Lyari, told SAMAA TV on Thursday that organised crime in Karachi had political patronage in the past and it was an open secret.

“In Karachi, the nexus between organised crime and politics is an open secret,” Shuja had told anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show. “Organised crime cannot flourish anywhere without political backing.”

The former Rangers official said that some political figures were protecting Baloch. “Uzair Baloch himself admitted that he used to get administrative and police officials appointed and transferred,” Brigadier (retired) Basit said.

“All the facts that are available on the internet...available on the media that how political people, including the chief minister and Faryal Talpur, used to visit Uzair Baloch's home and attend dinners,” he added. “I am saying they had contacts with them.”

The Sindh education minister, however, said that his party held “dialogue” with Uzair Baloch to establish peace in Lyari.

When political parties hold talks to restore peace, it doesn’t mean they share blame for the criminal activities, Ghani added.